TVK chief Vijay announces freebies for women, free gold ring for newborns

Vijay, TVK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVK chief Vijay on Saturday announced a series of welfare promises, including 8 grams of gold and a silk saree for women beneficiaries at the time of marriage, a gold ring for every newborn in Tamil Nadu, along with a baby welcome kit under a proposed state government scheme called ‘Ashirwad’, and free bus travel for women across all categories of state-run buses.
 

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Assembly

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

