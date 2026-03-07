TVK chief Vijay announces freebies for women, free gold ring for newborns
Akshita Singh New Delhi
TVK chief Vijay on Saturday announced a series of welfare promises, including 8 grams of gold and a silk saree for women beneficiaries at the time of marriage, a gold ring for every newborn in Tamil Nadu, along with a baby welcome kit under a proposed state government scheme called ‘Ashirwad’, and free bus travel for women across all categories of state-run buses.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 6:25 PM IST