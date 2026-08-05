TVK's first Budget mixes welfare promises with fiscal discipline in TN

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government's maiden Budget focused on fulfilling its social sector poll promises by announcing free gold for weddings and newborns, allocations for a farm loan waiver, an artificial intelligence (AI) city and free laptops, among other measures.

The Budget, which aims to propel Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036, has projected a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,21,819 crore, while estimating the revenue deficit at Rs 55,775 crore in the revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27. This compares with a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,21,949 crore and a revenue deficit of Rs 48,696 crore projected by the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in its interim Budget earlier this year. The state's outstanding debt is expected to touch Rs 10.98 trillion, equivalent to 27.01 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP). In the interim Budget, this was estimated at Rs 10.99 trillion, with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 27.03 per cent.

The main highlight of the Budget, presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, was the announcement of a free 8-gram gold coin and silk saree for women getting married, with an allocation of Rs 812 crore. This was one of the TVK's major poll promises. It also allocated Rs 560 crore for the gold-ring scheme for babies born in government hospitals.

Wilson also announced the Vettri Madikanini Thittam, under which laptops will be provided to college students, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore. "Tamil Nadu's maiden Budget sends an important signal: The government knows that welfare ambition without fiscal discipline is unsustainable. Projecting Rs 16,000 crore in new revenue through a Revenue Enhancement Committee is a start, but the structural opportunity is far larger," said Nithin Chandra, senior partner, Kearney.

In an effort to revive Tamil Nadu's economy, with outstanding debt of Rs 13.18 trillion, the state government has appointed a six-member Revenue Augmentation Committee headed by economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia to formulate a strategy to augment the state's tax and non-tax revenues.

Finance Minister Marie Wilson identified artificial intelligence as a key area, with the Budget outlining several AI-focused initiatives to improve education, governance and industrial growth. This includes setting up an AI and innovation city called Arivagam, where AI companies, start-ups, global capability centres (GCCs) and other research institutions working in areas such as quantum technology and computer infrastructure will come together to develop the state's AI and deep-tech ecosystem.

The State's Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) is estimated at Rs 2.27 trillion, compared with the Interim Budget Estimate for 2026-27 of Rs 2.29 trillion. The State's Own Non-Tax Revenue is expected to be Rs 27,835 crore in the revised Budget, compared with Rs 27,704 crore in the interim Budget. The state also expects grants-in-aid of Rs 32,922 crore from the Centre. Revenue expenditure is likely to be Rs 4.05 trillion, while total expenditure is projected at Rs 4.73 trillion. The state's capital expenditure for 2026-27 is pegged at Rs 56,985 crore, up 10 per cent from the revised estimate for 2025-26.

"Tamil Nadu's consumption base is the strongest among peer states, yet GST realisation is the weakest. Stamp duty collections have barely moved in five years despite one of India's most valuable property markets. Around 79 per cent of surveyed quarries extracted beyond permitted limits. Fix the leakages, sharpen procurement competition, and the $1.5 trillion economy funds itself," Chandra added.

Tamil Nadu also allocated Rs 5,932 crore specifically for a crop loan waiver, benefiting 1.4 million farmers.