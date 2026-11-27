Lakshmi Venu approached the Madras High Court on Wednesday, seeking partition of the joint family assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family. The move has brought the question of daughters’ inheritance rights in family-run businesses into focus.

The dispute concerns an arrangement reached within the family in 2024. While Venu Srinivasan maintains that the division was fair to both his children, Lakshmi and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, are of the view that the division of business responsibilities did not settle their economic interests in the family assets.

The ownership structure adds another layer of complexity to the dispute. Interests in businesses such as TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton are held through the VS Trust and other holding entities. The question now is whether the arrangements governing the allocation of assets within the family branch are legally valid.

Can daughters claim a share in family wealth during their father’s lifetime?

Yes, daughters can claim a share in the family’s wealth, depending on the nature of the property.

Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, recognises a daughter as a coparcener in a Hindu Mitakshara joint family. This means she acquires an equal right by birth in coparcenary property, just like a son. She can seek partition and is also subject to the same liabilities in respect of that property.

Coparcenary property refers to ancestral or joint family property held collectively by coparceners within a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), in which eligible family members acquire a legal right by birth.

The Supreme Court, in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma, clarified that a daughter’s coparcenary rights do not depend on whether her father was alive when the amendment took effect. The right is acquired by birth, provided the coparcenary existed when the amendment came into force.

How does the law distinguish between ancestral and self-acquired business assets?

The distinction is based on the source of funding, lineage and whether the assets have been partitioned or merged with joint family property. The distinction is relevant under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

Ancestral or coparcenary property includes property inherited by a Hindu from ancestors under conditions recognised by Mitakshara law. Self-acquired property, on the other hand, includes assets purchased or developed by an individual using personal funds.

A father has the right to dispose of his self-acquired property at his discretion during his lifetime.

“The Supreme Court has consistently held that the mere existence of a joint Hindu family does not raise a presumption that its properties are joint family properties,” said Rishabh Gandhi, former judge and founder, Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates.

Property inherited under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, does not ordinarily become coparcenary property in the hands of the heir, Gandhi added.

Can business assets held through family trusts be claimed in a partition suit?

Under Indian law, business assets held through a family trust generally cannot be directly partitioned in an ordinary partition suit, given the distinction between legal ownership and beneficial interests. Section 3 of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, defines a trust as an obligation attached to the ownership of property.

“Private trusts are governed by the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. Its beneficiary rights include compelling the trustee to perform his duties and restraining a threatened breach of trust,” said Ray Vikram Nath, senior partner, Aretha Alpha.

Nath added that challenging the settlement of joint family property on the grounds that the settlor had no authority to alienate it rests on general principles of trust law rather than a specific judicial precedent cited in support of the argument. Such a legal challenge would be difficult to sustain, he said.

Is dividing management control the same as dividing ownership of family wealth?

No. Management and ownership are legally distinct concepts.

For instance, a family may decide that one child will manage a manufacturing business while another will look after a different business. Such an arrangement determines who runs the enterprise, but it does not establish ownership of the underlying assets or shares.

This distinction is important in the context of the March 2024 memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi and Sudarshan Venu. The arrangement is now a matter of dispute.

“Assigning operational control of different verticals to individual family members may settle day-to-day governance, but it does not by itself transfer underlying or beneficial value,” said Nitin Jain, partner, Agama Law Associates.

For a division of ownership to be durable, the transfer of economic interests must be formally documented and executed. An informal operational arrangement without corresponding ownership transfers remains vulnerable to challenge, Jain added.

Can an earlier family settlement prevent a daughter from seeking partition?

A valid family settlement is binding on its parties and prevents them from reopening matters that have already been resolved.

The Supreme Court, in Kale v. Deputy Director of Consolidation (1976), recognised the legal validity of bona fide family arrangements intended to resolve disputes and preserve harmony within the family.

“A daughter who signed can still challenge it for fraud, coercion, suppression of facts, or because it never actually settled her ownership. That is hard if she signed and took benefits, as estoppel then applies,” Nath added.

Can a family partition suit alter ownership and control of listed companies?

A partition suit does not transfer the assets of a listed company to individual family members.

Under company law, a company is a separate legal entity. Its assets belong to the company, while shareholders own shares that confer rights under the Companies Act, 2013, and the company’s articles.

The outcome of the TVS dispute will depend on the character of the assets, the trust arrangements and the validity of earlier settlements. “The court will now have to examine the earlier family agreements, the nature of the assets and whether Lakshmi's economic rights were actually settled,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

“From a legal standpoint, the matter highlights the interplay between statutory inheritance rights, family settlement arrangements and the nature of asset ownership, particularly in multigenerational business families,” said Ankit Rajgarhia, partner, Bahuguna Law Associates.