Twisha Sharma case: 'Deeply pained,' says SC; CBI to take over probe

The Supreme Court on Monday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over the probe into the death of former actor-model Twisha Sharma. LiveLaw reported that the Court cited the need for a fair and independent investigation in the high-profile case because the victim’s husband is a lawyer and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a former judge.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Madhya Pradesh government had already recommended a CBI inquiry.

The bench also requested that the media, Sharma’s family, and Twisha's in-laws avoid making public statements while the investigation is underway.

"We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victims family or the other family. Let things move as per law and procedure," LiveLaw quoted Justice Kant as saying.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, told the apex court that one of the “potential accused” in the case, Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law, had been appearing on multiple television channels and making statements against the victim, which in turn led to extensive media coverage from the other side as well. He also submitted that she was not cooperating with the investigation, the PTI report noted.

What is the case?

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Her family has accused her husband Samarth Singh and his family of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. An FIR was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The accused family has denied the allegations and claimed Sharma had been dealing with personal and mental health issues. Samarth Singh later surrendered to the police after remaining untraceable for several days.

Second postmortem conducted

The case gained further attention after Sharma’s family questioned the findings of the first autopsy and sought an independent medical examination.

Acting on those concerns, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second postmortem to be conducted by a medical team from AIIMS Delhi.

The second autopsy was completed on Sunday. Sharma’s last rites were later performed in Bhopal, nearly 12 days after her death.

CBI begins takeover process

Officials said a CBI team has already reached Bhopal and will now collect documents, forensic material and other evidence from the Madhya Pradesh Police.