Two firefighters injured in blaze at five-storey office building in GK-1

A fire broke out in a battery room on the third floor of an office building in Greater Kailash-I, South Delhi, early Friday morning, according to officials.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the blaze at approximately 2.47 am from the Tata Communications office located opposite Savitri Cinema, the Delhi Fire Service said in an official statement.

In response, 11 fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames.

According to the DFS, the fire was confined to the battery room on the third floor of the multi-storey building, affecting an area of about 200 square feet.

Two firefighters sustained burn injuries to their hands while battling the fire and were taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The fire was brought under control around 7 am, and cooling operations continued afterwards to prevent any rekindling.

The building consists of a ground floor and five upper floors. No civilian injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, officials said.