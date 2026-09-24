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Home / India News / Two in 5 overnight trips in rural India for medical care, shows data

Two in 5 overnight trips in rural India for medical care, shows data

Medical treatment accounts for 38.4% of rural overnight trips, with health journeys costing households far more than leisure travel

travel, bus, rural

Health trips are the costliest: ₹29,454 for rural households and ₹41,649 for urban ones

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:42 AM IST

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Seeking medical help spurs 38.4 per cent of overnight trips by rural Indians, over twice their urban peers, according to the National Statistics Office’s 80th-round domestic tourism expenditure survey  (DTES) for July 2025-June 2026. Leisure makes up 36.4 per cent of urban trips, versus 12.5 per cent in villages. Health trips are the costliest: ₹29,454 for rural households and ₹41,649 for urban ones. Rural families spend 75 per cent on treatment and medicines, while reimbursements from governments cover just 8.2 per cent of cost
 
 
  

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Topics : tourism medical NSO Rural India

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:39 AM IST