Two in 5 overnight trips in rural India for medical care, shows data
Medical treatment accounts for 38.4% of rural overnight trips, with health journeys costing households far more than leisure travel
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Seeking medical help spurs 38.4 per cent of overnight trips by rural Indians, over twice their urban peers, according to the National Statistics Office’s 80th-round domestic tourism expenditure survey (DTES) for July 2025-June 2026. Leisure makes up 36.4 per cent of urban trips, versus 12.5 per cent in villages. Health trips are the costliest: ₹29,454 for rural households and ₹41,649 for urban ones. Rural families spend 75 per cent on treatment and medicines, while reimbursements from governments cover just 8.2 per cent of cost
More From This Section
Topics : tourism medical NSO Rural India
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:39 AM IST