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Home / India News / Two Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize for report on cyber fraud

Two Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize for report on cyber fraud

Anand RK and Suparna Sharma won the award, announced on Monday, in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

According to The Pulitzer Prizes website, the award-winning work titled "trAPPed", produced for Bloomberg, narrates the "riveting account" of a neurologist in India who was held under a "digital arrest" through her phone | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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Indian journalists Anand RK and Suparna Sharma have won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their work highlighting digital surveillance and cyber fraud.

Anand and Sharma won the award, announced on Monday, in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. They share the award with Natalie Obiko Pearson of Bloomberg.

According to The Pulitzer Prizes website, the award-winning work titled "trAPPed", produced for Bloomberg, narrates the "riveting account" of a neurologist in India who was held under a "digital arrest" through her phone, using a blend of "visuals and words" to underscore the "growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams".

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University, are regarded as among the highest honours in journalism, literature and music composition, recognising excellence in reporting and storytelling.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pulitzer Prize Pulitzers Journalists Cyber fraud

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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