UAPA cases in 2024 were fewest in a decade, but convictions surged

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 2024 saw the lowest number of UAPA cases in a decade. Between 2014 and 2024, 10,118 cases were registered under the Act, with 976 cases in 2014, peaking to 1,226 in 2019. This was down to 649 in 2024.

During the period, 19,868 arrests were made under the Act across India. Individuals arrested in 2014 stood at 2,181. This rose to a high of 2,914 in 2023, and fell to 2,145 in 2024, a year which also saw the general elections take place.

Data for 2025 is yet to be released by the NCRB.

Conviction and acquittal rates, historically low and skewed, saw dramatic changes in 2024. Convictions rose from 0.8 per cent in 2014 to 4 per cent in 2023, before jumping to 37 per cent in 2024. While, acquittals increased from 5 per cent in 2014 to 12 per cent in 2018, dipped to 3 per cent in 2023, and then rose again to 15 per cent in 2024.

This suggests that convictions under the UAPA rose in 2024, even as the number of arrests fell, when compared to the previous year.

State-wise, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of UAPA cases in 2024. Jammu & Kashmir’s share of total cases in India rose sharply from 4.6 per cent in 2014 to 20.7 per cent in 2018, and further to 33.1 per cent in 2024. Manipur’s share declined from 64 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2023, but rebounded to 22 per cent in 2024. Uttar Pradesh’s share increased from 3 per cent in 2014 to 9 per cent in 2018, and further to 11 per cent in 2024. Similar shifts were observed in other states.

In a May 18 ruling, a coordinate Bench in SC voiced “serious reservations” about the January judgment which denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case. The Bench observed that the earlier decision had relied on a “blanket generalisation” of Supreme Court precedents rather than a nuanced application of the law.

The pendency rate of UAPA cases in courts was persistently high during the decade — 90 per cent in 2014, which rose to 93 per cent in 2024.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet rate fluctuated: 31 per cent in 2014, peaking at 78 per cent in 2022, before declining to 66 per cent in 2024.

The 2022 People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) report, titled ‘The UAPA: Criminalising Dissent and State Terror, A Study of UAPA Abuse in India, 2009-2022’, criticises the mechanism through which the NCRB collected data on UAPA cases. The report argued that because the NCRB's “Principal Offence Rule” categorises a first information report (FIR) solely by its highest-punishment charge, UAPA metrics were routinely obscured and undercounted when bundled alongside severe offences

like murder.