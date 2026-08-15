UCIL aims to boost nuclear fuel supply for India's 100 GW goal by 2047: CMD

Uranium Corporation of India Limited chairman-cum-managing director Dr K Anand Rao on Saturday said UCIL is committed to play a leading role to ensure the supply of nuclear fuel and contribute to the goal of 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047.

Hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day at UCIL premises in Jaduguda, about 30 km from Jamshedpur, Rao said that, on the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, UCIL is committed to play a leading role to ensure supply of nuclear fuel for country's nuclear energy programme and achieve the target of 100 GW nuclear energy to contribute in the vision Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

Describing August 15th as the most important day of the glorious history of the country, when we achieved freedom following a long struggle and sacrifices, Rao said India has emerged as a "strong" and "self-dependent nation" on the global platform.

The public sector unit has been continuously enhancing its mining and processing capacities to achieve this huge target, Rao said.

Apart from the operation of existing uranium mines in Jharkhand, Rao said UCIL has also taken necessary steps to explore and undertake mining activities at potential sites having uranium reserves in other parts of the country, including Tummalapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

He also reminded his past and present officials and employees about how they played a crucial role in the six-decade journey to make the country self-reliant in the nuclear energy sector.

UCIL is all set to observe its Diamond Jubilee celebration from October 4.

Highlighting its target and priorities, Rao said step-wise implementation of planning for expansion and increasing the capacity of the existing uranium mines was underway.

Recently, an agreement has been reached to utilise the tailing pond of Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) during a high-level meeting with the CMD of HCL.

UCIL will extract and process the uranium present in the tailing pond, Rao said, elaborating that one of UCIL's priorities was to increase the capacity of Tummalapalle plant and set up a new tailing pond to ensure its smooth operation.

Efforts are underway to procure environmental clearances even though the mine development process was underway in UCIL's proposed Rohil project in Sikar district of Rajasthan, the CMD said.

"We have been trying to maintain balance in production, and a tender has been floated for Banduhurang opencast mine, which is considered the lifeline of UCIL here, which will augment production in Jaduguda and Turamdih mills here," Rao said.