Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayAther Energy ShareRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareMissed July 31 ITR deadline?Gold Price Today
Home / India News / Udhayanidhi Stalin taken into police custody over controversial remark

Udhayanidhi Stalin taken into police custody over controversial remark

The development follows Udhayanidhi's controversial speech at a DMK farmers' protest on August 3 concerning the Cauvery water dispute

Udhayanidhi Stalin

During the rally, Stalin allegedly used an offensive double entendre alluding to actor Trisha after sections of the crowd chanted her name (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into police custody from his residence on Tuesday for questioning over his controversial double-meaning remark in Thanjavur meeting over Cauvery issue.

The development follows Udhayanidhi's controversial speech at a DMK farmers' protest on August 3 concerning the Cauvery water dispute. During the rally, he allegedly used an offensive double entendre alluding to actor Trisha after sections of the crowd chanted her name.

Besides a police complaint, the ruling TVK party, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has formally lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women seeking action over the speech.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Assam floods

Assam flood toll rises to 87 with 2 more deaths, nearly 130k still affected

Fire, factory fire, massive fire

Fire breaks out at electronic chip factory in Noida, 2 firefighters killed

Rains

Morning rain brings respite to Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Monsoon Session: Taxation, Bankers' Books Bills on Lok Sabha's agenda today

WhatsApp

WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, blocks all app features

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Udhayanidhi Stalin tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:59 AM IST