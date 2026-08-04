Udhayanidhi Stalin taken into police custody over controversial remark
The development follows Udhayanidhi's controversial speech at a DMK farmers' protest on August 3 concerning the Cauvery water dispute
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Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into police custody from his residence on Tuesday for questioning over his controversial double-meaning remark in Thanjavur meeting over Cauvery issue.
The development follows Udhayanidhi's controversial speech at a DMK farmers' protest on August 3 concerning the Cauvery water dispute. During the rally, he allegedly used an offensive double entendre alluding to actor Trisha after sections of the crowd chanted her name.
Besides a police complaint, the ruling TVK party, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has formally lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women seeking action over the speech.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:59 AM IST