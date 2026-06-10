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Home / India News / Union Cabinet applauds PM Modi on becoming longest serving prime minister

Union Cabinet applauds PM Modi on becoming longest serving prime minister

The Union Cabinet members also gave the prime minister a standing ovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives standing ovation from the Union Ministers during a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi (Handout via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM.

The Union Cabinet members also gave the prime minister a standing ovation.

Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Union Cabinet India Prime Minister

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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