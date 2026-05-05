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Union Cabinet clears Bill to expand Supreme Court strength to 38

Cabinet approves proposal to increase Supreme Court strength to 38 judges, aiming to improve efficiency and address rising caseloads in the apex court

SC, Supreme Court

Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to expand the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court of India from 34 to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.
 
At present, the apex court’s approved strength stands at 34. The government now plans to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to add four more judges to the bench.
 
"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved the proposal for introducing the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 for increasing the number of judges of the Supreme Court of India by four from the present 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India)," the government said in a statement.
 
 
According to the statement, the proposed expansion is aimed at improving the court’s capacity to handle its caseload more efficiently and to facilitate quicker delivery of justice.
 
The original Constitution of 1950 envisaged a Supreme Court with a Chief Justice and seven puisne judges, leaving it to Parliament to increase this number.

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In the early years, all the judges of the Supreme Court sat together (en banc) to hear the cases presented before them.
 
Considering the increase in workload, Parliament increased the number of judges from eight in 1950 to 11 in 1956, 14 in 1960, 18 in 1978, 26 in 1986, 31 in 2009 and 34 in 2019 (current strength).
 
Today, the judges sit in benches of two and three and come together in larger benches of five and more (Constitution Bench) to decide any conflicting decisions between benches of the Supreme Court or any substantial questions concerning the interpretation of the Constitution.
 

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

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