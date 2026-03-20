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Home / India News / Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat, complaint lodged

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat, complaint lodged

Chaudhary received the threat call from an unidentified number on Thursday, prompting an immediate review of his security

Jayant Chaudhary

Police said the complaint has been submitted and the matter is now under investigation (PTI: Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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Union minister Jayant Chaudhary allegedly received a death threat from an unknown caller, following which a police complaint was lodged, an official said on Friday.

Chaudhary, the minister of state (Independent Charge) of skill development and entrepreneurship, received the threat call from an unidentified number on Thursday, prompting an immediate review of his security, the official said.

Police said the complaint was submitted on Chaudhary's behalf at Tughlak Road police station here and the matter is now under investigation.

Efforts are being made to trace the origin of the call and identify the caller, they said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jayant Chaudhary Email threat Delhi

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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