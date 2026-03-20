Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat, complaint lodged

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary allegedly received a death threat from an unknown caller, following which a police complaint was lodged, an official said on Friday.

Chaudhary, the minister of state (Independent Charge) of skill development and entrepreneurship, received the threat call from an unidentified number on Thursday, prompting an immediate review of his security, the official said.

Police said the complaint was submitted on Chaudhary's behalf at Tughlak Road police station here and the matter is now under investigation.

Efforts are being made to trace the origin of the call and identify the caller, they said.