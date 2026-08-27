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Home / India News / Union Minister JP Nadda meets 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' protesters

Union Minister JP Nadda meets 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' protesters

Sharing details about the meeting, Nadda said in a post on X that cordial discussions were held with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team

JP Nadda, Nadda

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday met members of the 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' in the national capital, days after hundreds of people gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding that affirmative action be based on economic criteria rather than caste.

The demonstration was held on August 21 following a call by 'Reservation Hatao Andolan', an Instagram-based page. Police had said permission was not granted for the protest, and heavy security was deployed at Jantar Mantar.

Sharing details about the meeting, Nadda said in a post on X that cordial discussions were held with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team, following the movement at Jantar Mantar.

 

"Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon," he said.

The 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' protest was held at Jantar Mantar on August 21, with protesters demanding that economic criteria be given precedence over caste in determining eligibility for government support and reservation.

The Delhi Police had detained several protesters who gathered at the site, saying no permission had been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar.

Heavy security, including police and paramilitary personnel, had been deployed in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Reservation Protest

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:16 PM IST