With domestic and international tourist arrivals rising in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has amended its tourism policy to extend incentives and relaxations to hotels, homestays and rest stops.

Under the revised policy, hotels with as few as six rooms will now qualify as budget hotels. Earlier, a minimum of 10 rooms was required. Hotels with six to 49 rooms, each with an attached bathroom, will now fall under the budget hotel category. The policy has also been relaxed to facilitate the development of rest stops along highways in the state.

The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy, 2022. The changes will enable smaller hotel operators to avail themselves of benefits under the policy and are also aimed at promoting rural tourism, farm stays, traditional cuisine, local handicrafts and cultural tourism.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said the amendments would help create an investment-friendly environment and give emerging tourist destinations in the state a distinct identity.

Under the revised norms for budget hotels, establishments will need to have commercial and goods and services tax (GST) registrations and comply with prescribed building regulations. Eligible hotel operators will be able to apply for incentives available under the tourism policy, extending its benefits to smaller businesses.

The amended policy also recognises permissible sub-leases on land owned by government bodies for the development of highway rest stops. Eligible operators will be able to avail themselves of policy benefits subject to prescribed conditions, registration and consent of the landowner.

However, the stamp duty exemption will be available only once for an eligible transaction. If the original lessee has already availed itself of the benefit, the sub-lessee will not be entitled to claim it again.

Provisions relating to homestays and bed-and-breakfast units in rural and urban areas have also been aligned with the state’s 2025 policy and subsequent amendments. The framework provides for approvals within one month and registration through the UP Tourism portal.

Registered units will continue to be treated as residential buildings, receive electricity and water at domestic tariffs, and get marketing support from the tourism department.

To showcase Uttar Pradesh’s local culture and heritage, ‘Parampara’ Heritage Experience Centres will be eligible for benefits under the cultural centre category of the tourism policy.

At these centres, tourists will be able to sample regional cuisine, buy handicrafts and One District One Product (ODOP) items, and learn about local folklore and cultural traditions. Tourism-related information will also be available at the centres.

The revised policy also seeks to integrate the state’s culinary traditions more closely with tourism. Traditional eateries and culinary heritage will be identified and promoted, while food trails and culinary festivals will be organised to popularise regional cuisine.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen the One District One Cuisine (ODOC) campaign, helping give traditional dishes greater visibility and develop local cuisine as a tourism attraction.

To expand rural tourism, activities linked to agriculture, animal husbandry and local cuisine will also be promoted. Visits to gaushalas, dairy production units, and groups engaged in natural and organic farming could form part of the tourism experience.

Natural and organic farming have also been explicitly included within farm-stay activities. This is expected to provide farmers with opportunities to earn additional income from tourism alongside agricultural activities.