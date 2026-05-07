UP govt acquires over 300 hectares for logistics hub in Greater Noida

UP Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has termed the twin projects of MMLH and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) “game changers” for the logistics sector, which will connect the state to national and global supply chains.

These projects under the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) Policy 2024 are to serve the Eastern & Western Dedicated Freight Corridors and Noida International Airport (NIA).

Against the backdrop of two mega projects, the NIA and the 594-km Ganga Expressway inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP government is propelling an array of big ticket infrastructure projects.

This robust pipeline includes expressways, logistics hubs, industrial parks, and bio energy projects, which are key to catalyse Uttar Pradesh's ambitious $1 trillion economy roadmap.

The CM has directed the UP State Transformation Commission officials to accelerate the big projects like expressways, industrial parks, logistic hubs, and urban projects.

The state will expedite land acquisition for road projects including Chitrakoot Link, Farrukhabad Link, Jewar Link, Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link, Jhansi Link, and Meerut-Haridwar expressways.

Since Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is setting up a unit in the Chitrakoot node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), the state government plans to complete the financial bidding for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway.

“Direct dialogue should be held with landowners, and they should receive adequate compensation,” the CM said.

To boost industrial development, the state is pushing for investor-friendly Model Building Bylaws.

The draft bylaws have already been released for public suggestions to ensure a transparent and simplified regulatory system.

In recent years, the state has rationalised its policy framework to simplify cumbersome procedures for industry.

“Industries should be established on allotted land within the prescribed time limit. Dialogue should be initiated with investors and processes should happen on time,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, the work is underway to develop the proposed Seed Park and Textiles Park in Lucknow as major centres of agricultural and industrial development.