UP plans ₹15,000 crore land acquisition for three greenfield expressways

Making a push for faster passenger and cargo mobility, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has drawn up a blueprint to acquire nearly 8,200 hectares for three greenfield expressways.

The three major infrastructure projects are the 320-km Vindhya Expressway, the 145-km Meerut-Haridwar Expressway and the 100-km Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway.

The combined land acquisition process will entail expenditure of more than ₹15,000 crore from the state exchequer.

“The existing and upcoming expressway projects are positioned to accelerate Uttar Pradesh’s growth towards becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” a senior official said.

The three projects are being developed by the nodal agency, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The UP government has also finalised the alignments of the three expressways, which will pass through about 650 villages in Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar district in neighbouring Uttarakhand.

The largest of the three projects, the Vindhya Expressway, will require the acquisition of roughly 4,615 hectares across 109 villages in eastern UP.

The Vindhya Expressway will extend the 594-km Ganga Expressway to Sonbhadra via Prayagraj, Bhadohi and Mirzapur districts.

Similarly, the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway will extend the Ganga Expressway from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

The project will require the acquisition of about 2,020 hectares across 184 villages in the Amroha and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh, as well as Haridwar district in Uttarakhand.

India’s longest greenfield expressway, the Ganga Expressway, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 April 2026.

The Ganga Expressway, which cost the UP exchequer ₹36,000 crore, was developed by UPEIDA under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Ganga Expressway currently connects 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the third project, the Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway, will require the acquisition of 1,560 hectares across 140 villages in the Chandauli, Ghazipur and Mirzapur districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of infrastructure projects in boosting the state’s investment profile.

Faster connectivity not only promotes the transport and logistics sectors but also catalyses the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the hinterland.

During his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, Axis Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Amitabh Chaudhry said industrial and trade activity was expanding beyond major centres to tier-II and tier-III towns, attracting fresh investments to the state.