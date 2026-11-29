Aiming to ensure the participation of every eligible citizen in the democratic process, Uttar Pradesh is conducting a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll.

In this regard, a special campaign day was held at all polling stations across the state on Saturday.

During this event, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were present at their respective polling stations with the draft electoral roll and the necessary application forms to assist citizens with voter registration and corrections in the electoral roll, the office of the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa, visited various polling stations in the 61-Noida Assembly Constituency of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

He visited polling stations at Club House, ATS One Hamlet, Sector-104 (Booth Nos. 771 and 772), and Army Public School, Sector-37 (Booth Nos. 397 to 402), to review the presence of BLOs, voter registration activities and the arrangements made at these locations.

During the visit, he also interacted with locals regarding the polling stations established within high-rise residential complexes.

The president of the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) expressed initial concerns from some residents about the movement of outsiders, potential damage to public property, and the security arrangements within the premises. Particularly, worries were raised regarding the safety of women and children.

However, after the establishment of polling stations in these residential complexes, the experiences of locals have been positive. No issues concerning security or other arrangements were reported, and the overall preparations were deemed satisfactory, the statement said.

Rinwa also chaired a review meeting in Gautam Buddha Nagar district under the Special Summary Revision Programme for 2027, issuing directives to ensure the accuracy of the electoral roll and the inclusion of every eligible citizen.

He directed that the list of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) electors, prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), be re-verified. It must be ensured that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral roll due to any negligence or error on the part of the BLOs.

He issued clear instructions to all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) that, after January 4, no complaint should be received in the district from any eligible elector whose name was included in the electoral roll before the SIR but was subsequently deleted during the revision process due to any error or other reason.

Rinwa directed the District Election Officer (DEO) to assign polling stations to other district-level officials for the re-verification of the ASDD list.

These officials will examine each name included in the ASDD list related to their respective polling stations, particularly focusing on identifying cases where any eligible elector's name may have been mistakenly deleted.

Eligible electors must be identified, and prompt action must be taken to facilitate their inclusion in the electoral roll by ensuring the submission of Form-6, Rinwa said.

The UP CEO noted that approximately 7.3 million young citizens in the state have yet to register as electors.

Similarly, a large number of eligible women are also not included in the electoral roll. To promote registration among these groups, special responsibilities should be assigned to the District Youth Welfare Officer and the District Women Welfare Officer, Rinwa said.

He directed that effective measures should be taken through these officers to reach out to eligible youth and women, assisting them in submitting Form-6 to include their names in the electoral roll.

Additionally, the CEO directed that the registration of eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), along with the marking of their details in the Electoral Roll database, be ensured.

This marking will allow electors with disabilities to request a wheelchair or other necessary facilities from the district election officer via the ECINET App on polling day. He clarified that such marking is voluntary.

Rinwa further informed that electors with benchmark disabilities (40 per cent or more) can upload their disability certificates through Form-8 to validate their eligibility for home voting. Necessary steps should be taken to ensure the acquisition of Form-12D from such electors.

The chief electoral officer directed that all senior citizens above 85 years of age be verified to assess how many of them are unable to reach the polling station due to physical limitations.

Necessary preparations should be made well in advance to facilitate home voting for such eligible electors, in accordance with the prescribed rules, after obtaining Form 12D from them.

He emphasised that special attention must be given to all sections of society, including youth, women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and third-gender electors, whose representation in the electoral roll is comparatively low.

He informed that instructions had been issued to conduct table-top exercises to identify and rectify various discrepancies in the electoral roll.

He said that names registered at more than one location, errors relating to names and gender, discrepancies in age, and photographs not conforming to the prescribed standards should be scrutinised and necessary corrections carried out.

Rinwa appealed to the people of the state to take advantage of the campaign day and verify their own names, as well as the names of all their family members, in the draft electoral roll.

Eligible citizens whose names are not included in the electoral roll should submit Form 6 for inclusion of their names. For correction of entries relating to name, address or other particulars, and for shifting of residence, applications may be submitted through Form 8, in accordance with the prescribed procedure, the statement said.