UP to recruit over 81,000 police personnel in 2026-27: CM Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government will recruit more than 81,000 personnel in the state police department during 2026-27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

According to an official statement issued late Thursday, Adityanath said the financial year 2026-27 will be crucial for youths aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police, as preparations are underway to fill over 81,000 vacancies within the year.

The chief minister made the remarks while conducting a comprehensive review of ongoing activities and future action plans of various units of the police department on Thursday night.

He said the large-scale recruitment drive would not only generate employment opportunities for youths but also help build a capable, energetic and modern police force in the state.

The statement said that more than 81,000 posts across various categories -- including sub-inspectors, civil police constables, radio assistant operators, computer operator grade-A, and confidential sub-inspectors -- are proposed to be filled. The recruitment process for some of these posts has already commenced.

Adityanath also directed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to ensure that all direct recruitments are conducted in a time-bound manner with complete transparency, fairness and in accordance with prescribed reservation norms.

He stressed the need to make the recruitment process technology-driven and to complete it within the stipulated timeline to further strengthen the confidence of the youth.