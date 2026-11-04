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Home / India News / UpGrad moves NCLT against Bira 91 maker B9 Beverages over ₹1.02 cr dues

UpGrad moves NCLT against Bira 91 maker B9 Beverages over ₹1.02 cr dues

UpGrad has filed an insolvency petition against B9 Beverages over alleged dues of ₹1.02 crore, adding to the Bira 91 maker's mounting creditor pressure and financial troubles.

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UpGrad has approached the NCLT seeking recovery of ₹1.02 crore in alleged dues from B9 Beverages, the maker of Bira 91, adding to the brewer’s mounting creditor pressure and financial difficulties.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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UpGrad Education Private Limited has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against B9 Beverages Limited, the maker of Bira 91 beer, seeking recovery of alleged outstanding dues of ₹1.02 crore.
 
The insolvency petition was filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, before the NCLT's New Delhi Bench on October 22. UpGrad has named B9 Beverages as the corporate debtor and sought initiation of insolvency proceedings against it.
 
Under Section 9 of the IBC, an operational creditor, or simply a vendor, can initiate insolvency proceedings against a company if it fails to clear its dues despite receiving a statutory demand notice, subject to the conditions prescribed under the law.
 
 
The petition does not specify the services provided by UpGrad to the brewer, the period during which the dues accumulated or the date on which the payment default occurred.
 
The latest legal action adds to the mounting creditor pressure on B9 Beverages, which has been facing multiple recovery proceedings and struggling to revive its business amid financial difficulties.

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In September, the NCLT asked the company and its creditors to explore a settlement through mediation in connection with several insolvency proceedings. It also restrained the brewer from selling or transferring its assets while the settlement process was underway.
 
Glass manufacturer Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Limited (HNGIL) is among the creditors that have initiated recovery action against the company. It has sought recovery of more than ₹11 crore, alleging that B9 Beverages failed to take delivery of bottles manufactured against confirmed purchase orders.
 
The brewer's financial difficulties have also affected its operations. It had suspended its packaged beer business amid a prolonged funding shortage, mounting vendor dues and difficulties in meeting employee and statutory payments.
 
The crisis resulted in founder Ankur Jain stepping down from the company's board and giving up control in July as part of a settlement with investors and lenders.
 
Anicut Capital, one of the company's key lenders, subsequently took control of Jain's stake and assumed the lead role in the restructuring exercise.
 
The filing of a petition does not automatically place a company under insolvency proceedings.
 
The NCLT must first examine whether the application meets the statutory requirements. If admitted, the insolvency process begins and an interim resolution professional takes charge of the process.

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Topics : Bira beer NCLT credit risk Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST