Poor on paper, privileged in practice: UPSC EWS selections raise questions

An investigation into candidates selected under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 has raised questions about whether the reservation benefit is reaching its intended beneficiaries.

While several successful candidates came from genuinely disadvantaged backgrounds, many others had access to expensive education, coaching and comparatively better socio-economic opportunities. The investigation carried out by The Indian Express examined the backgrounds of all 104 candidates selected under the EWS category from the 958 candidates who qualified in the 2025 civil services examination.

The EWS quota, introduced through the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019, provides 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for candidates with economic disadvantages from the general category who are not covered under reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

What qualifies as EWS?

Under Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines, a candidate's family must have a gross annual income below ₹8 lakh from all sources, including salary, agriculture, business and profession, to qualify for EWS reservation. However, families owning five acres or more of agricultural land, a residential flat measuring 1,000 sq ft or more, a residential plot of 100 sq yards or more in notified municipalities, or a residential plot of 200 sq yards or more in non-notified areas are excluded from the category, irrespective of income.

Eligibility is determined through an Income and Asset Certificate issued by a competent authority.

Coaching and private schooling

According to the report, at least 84 of the 104 successful EWS candidates received formal coaching for the civil services examination. Of these, 67 attended well-known coaching institutes in Delhi and other cities, where annual fees can run into lakhs of rupees.

The report mentions that many candidates had enrolled at institutes such as Vajiram & Ravi, Vajirao & Reddy, Drishti IAS, ForumIAS, NextIAS, KingMakers IAS and UPSC Wallah. While some institutes offer scholarships, these are generally limited in scope.

At least 46 of the candidates were found to have studied in private schools located in the National Capital Region and state capitals, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Raipur. Annual school fees at these institutions ranged between ₹45,000 and ₹1.5 lakh.

Business families and professional backgrounds

The investigation further revealed that parents of at least 28 selected candidates owned businesses spanning retail trade, steel fabrication, clothing and confectionery.

At least 10 candidates had worked in the private sector before beginning their UPSC preparation, including in multinational companies, software firms and construction companies.

Educationally, at least 14 candidates were graduates or postgraduates from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), while at least three were from National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The list also included at least 27 candidates from Delhi University and three from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds

The report noted that the EWS list also included candidates whose backgrounds aligned more closely with the scheme's intended purpose.

Among them were the son of a retired Army personnel currently working as a security guard, the son of a school bus conductor and the daughter of a former railway porter. Several others came from families of daily-wage labourers, unemployed parents and small farmers.

At least seven candidates had studied in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, residential government schools primarily serving rural students. Many were Hindi-medium students from rural backgrounds.

The parents of 29 selected candidates were farmers, including candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Verification process under scrutiny

The findings have renewed discussions within sections of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on whether the existing framework for issuing and verifying EWS certificates is good enough to ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

Former Chief Information Commissioner Satyananda Mishra, who also served as Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, told The Indian Express that authorities should undertake rigorous verification beyond self-declarations and income tax records.

"EWS relies on income and asset criteria. Issuing authorities must exercise rigorous due diligence, going beyond self-declarations and Income Tax returns, when verifying claims. If well-to-do individuals corner this benefit, the entire purpose of EWS reservation will be defeated," Mishra said.