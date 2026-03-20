UPSC exam odds: 0.53% success rate for millions of candidates since 1947

Yadav glowed in the prestige of his new office, but his mother was unimpressed. To Marachhiya Devi, the Chief Minister’s post was not a “proper government job”. She believed that a government job had the security of permanence, while politics was a gamble, Singh writes in his 2023 book “Kitna Raj, Kitna Kaj: Lalu Nitish Ka Bihar”.

The maternal scepticism squares with the national obsession to bag a government job, but data from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) since Independence shows a staggering gap between aspiration and achievement.

Between 1947 and 2022, about 60.4 million people applied for various UPSC exams, yet the cumulative success rate for the entire period stands at a minuscule 0.53 per cent. Between 1971 and 2022, about 59 million candidates applied for various UPSC examinations, with the Civil Services Examination (CSE) alone accounting for 31 per cent of applications.

There were 16,813 candidates for the UPSC exams in 1947. The figure grew to 62,704 in 1958 and 274,746 in 1982. The turn of the millennium saw a massive spike, with the candidate count hitting 921,160 in 2002, doubling to 2.3 million by 2012, and reaching a staggering 3.3 million in 2022.

However, the success rate — the share of people who successfully secure a government job — has fluctuated and mostly declined. Starting at 5 per cent in 1947, it peaked at 13 per cent in 1958 and then fell to 2.9 per cent in 1982. The rate fell to 0.4 per cent in 2002, hit 0.3 per cent in 2013 and shrank further to 0.2 per cent in 2022.

A similar trend is visible in CSE for recruitment to prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Police Service and the Indian Foreign Service. From just 13,538 candidates in 1971, exam participation surged to a peak of 1 million in 2023 before dipping to 937,876 in 2025. The share of candidates who cleared the examination dropped from 4 per cent in 1971 to just 0.1 per cent in 2025.

In 1979, the government adopted the Kothari Commission’s recommendation to have a three-stage structure (prelims, mains and interview) for UPSC exams to better evaluate knowledge and aptitude. The exam overhaul led to a surge in candidates.

An analysis of community-based share of successful candidates provides insights into the changing social profile of the Indian bureaucracy. The share of Scheduled Caste candidates stood at 17 per cent in 1971 and has remained largely stable, standing at 16 per cent in 2025. The share of Scheduled Tribes marginally increased from 6 per cent to 7 per cent. Meanwhile, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who began receiving representation in government jobs as such a group in 1993, saw their share increase from 28 per cent in 1994 to 31 per cent in 2025.

The most notable shift was in the general category comprising “upper castes”. In 1971, this group accounted for 76 per cent of candidates succeeding in UPSC exams. The share declined significantly to 44 per cent in 1994, largely because OBC candidates were no longer counted in the general category following the implementation of reservation policies. By 2025, general category candidates’ share had further declined to 33 per cent. Despite this downward trend over the decades, their share has consistently remained the highest among all demographic categories.

In a research paper titled “Seventy Years Later: Caste in the Indian Bureaucracy”, published in Digital Commons, author Kathryn Victoria Bahnken Doner explains that while reservations have successfully filled lower-tier positions (Groups C and D), the upper tiers (Group A) remain dominated by caste elites.