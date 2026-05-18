Urban homes stay hot at night as heatwave crisis looms, new study warns

India is currently grappling with persistent hot weather and bracing for a heatwave crisis in the coming weeks. While afternoons are often seen as the peak of heat stress, a new study has found that homes in dense urban areas are failing to cool down even at night, exposing residents to prolonged thermal stress and limiting recovery from daytime heat.

The report, titled Nighttime Thermal Stress in Low- and Middle-Income Housing in India, found that nighttime indoor temperatures largely remained between 31.2 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, while indoor temperatures frequently crossed 32 degrees Celsius for prolonged periods.

Some households recorded nearly 5,700–5,800 hours above the 32-degree mark, equivalent to roughly eight months of continuous exposure.

Researchers said indoor spaces across the surveyed households showed limited cooling even after sunset, with most nighttime observations continuing to remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius.

The report, which examined indoor temperatures and humidity levels across 50 residential units in Chennai between October 2025 and April 2026, attributed this to heat retention in building materials and reduced nighttime heat dissipation.

“The absence of a pronounced leftward shift in the distribution indicates that indoor spaces fail to cool effectively after sunset,” the report said, adding that sustained indoor heat exposure has implications for “occupant comfort, sleep quality, and long-term health outcomes”.

ALSO READ: Heatwave grips northwest, central India; Delhi likely to see 45°C this week Notably, the monitoring period did not include peak summer months, with researchers saying the findings may therefore represent conservative estimates of annual indoor heat exposure.

Why indoor temperatures are rising

The study linked the persistence of indoor heat to reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structures commonly used in urban housing.

According to the report, concrete roofs and walls absorb heat during the day and gradually release it through the night, leading to continued exposure to elevated indoor temperatures even after outdoor temperatures begin to decline.

Researchers also found that humidity compounded discomfort. Relative humidity levels across monitored households remained between 76 per cent and 77 per cent on average, reducing the body’s ability to cool itself effectively and worsening perceived heat stress, especially during nighttime hours.

The report said residents surveyed during the study frequently reported disturbed sleep, fatigue, and persistent discomfort during the night. During daytime periods, around 45 per cent of indoor conditions were categorised as “Hot”, while another 20 per cent were classified as “Very Hot”.

The findings also pointed to unequal access to cooling systems. While high-income households surveyed had access to air conditioners, low-income households relied largely on ceiling fans, with no access to active cooling systems such as ACs or air coolers.

However, the report said structural characteristics of buildings played a larger role in shaping indoor heat exposure than household income or occupancy levels.

“Indoor heat exposure was determined to be a function of structural characteristics of the built environment,” the study said.

The researchers recommended passive cooling measures such as cool roofs, reflective coatings, improved cross-ventilation, and greater shading to reduce indoor heat retention. The report also called for building code revisions, subsidised passive cooling retrofits, and mandatory indoor heat monitoring under urban heat action plans.