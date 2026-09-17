Uttar Pradesh nets ₹7,600 crore in fresh FDI proposals across sectors

Uttar Pradesh has netted fresh foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals of around ₹7,600 crore in different sectors. These greenfield projects will be developed by the Indian subsidiaries of leading industrial groups based in the US, Poland, and Belgium.

Meanwhile, these five projects are clubbed under the Uttar Pradesh FDI/FCI, Fortune Global 500, and Fortune India 500 Company Investment Promotion Policy 2023.

The largest of the projects, Ball Beverage Packaging India -- the Indian subsidiary of US-based Ball Corporation -- has proposed to inject ₹2,913 crore in an aluminium beverage can facility in Meerut’s Integrated Manufacturing & Logistics Cluster (IMLC).

Another FDI project, Crown Packaging India, is a subsidiary of US-based Crown Holdings, a global leader in metal packaging solutions. It will invest ₹2,078 crore in its Unnao factory to produce aluminium cans for the domestic beverage industry.

A Ground-Breaking Ceremony (GBC) was recently organised for the Crown unit, which is estimated to generate 1,700 jobs across logistics, warehousing, transportation, maintenance, supplier networks, and ancillary industries.

The Crown plant will spread over 40 acres at the IMLC, Unnao. It is Crown Holdings’ first manufacturing facility in India.

Apart from these two projects totalling ₹4,991 crore, the UP Industrial Development Department has announced to issue Letters of Comfort (LoCs) to three FDI projects worth over ₹2,606 crore.

A LoC is a non-binding document issued to a lending institution stating the government is aware of and supports a loan sought by the company.

These projects are Agristo Masa Pvt Ltd, Canpack India Pvt Ltd, and Supreme Industries Ltd.

Agristo Masa will invest over ₹794 crore in its French fries plant in Bijnor district. Agristo Masa is a joint venture of Belgium's Agristo NV.

Similarly, Canpack India, a subsidiary of Giorgi Global Holdings of Poland, has proposed to invest ₹1,574 crore in an aluminium beverage can plant in Unnao district.

Supreme Industries has proposed an investment of ₹238 crore to manufacture value-added plastic products in Kanpur Dehat district.

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said the Yogi Adityanath government is not only registering factories, but also grounding them.

“Uttar Pradesh is on the right track to achieve its $1 trillion economy vision,” Nandi said, noting that companies are benefiting from the state’s 36-plus sectoral policies.