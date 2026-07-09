Thursday, July 09, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand becomes country's sixth fully literate state under NEP 2020

Uttarakhand becomes country's sixth fully literate state under NEP 2020

The state met the adult literacy benchmarks under the National Education Policy 2020 and the ULLAS programme, joining Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the achievement as a "milestone" for the state (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand on Wednesday became the country's sixth fully literate state under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the 'ULLAS' (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, officials said.

The state achieved the significant milestone after meeting the prescribed adult literacy benchmarks set by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education, they said.

Following this, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh approved the proposal declaring the state fully literate.

Before Uttarakhand, five other states - Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim - had already achieved full literacy status.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the achievement as a "milestone" for the state.

 

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Monsoon continues to wreak havoc across India, Delhi witnesses heavy rain

Delhi Police

Delhi, Uttarakhand on alert after intelligence flags possible terror threat

Fog, Gurugram Fog, Traffic

Weekend traffic curbs in place for Mussoorie, Rishikesh amid tourist rush

women empowerment financial inclusion

Improving economic inclusion: Access should enable empowerment of womenpremium

Over 10K Kedarnath pilgrims rescued after massive landslide in Uttarakhand

Over 10K Kedarnath pilgrims rescued after massive landslide in Uttarakhand

He said the active participation of the people, along with the government's sustained efforts, played a key role in achieving this feat.

Congratulating the people of the state, Dhami said, "Such collective efforts will help in realizing the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047. Furthermore, the government will continue to work with full commitment to ensure that digital literacy, financial literacy, continuing education, and life skills reach every citizen."  The state cabinet had approved the proposal to declare Uttarakhand fully literate on June 19.

According to officials, Uttarakhand's literacy rate currently stands at over 98 percent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NDRF and other personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at the site after a three-storey under-construction house collapsed at Rohini amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi

Building collapse in Delhi's Rohini leaves 1 dead; several feared trapped

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon rains continue in Delhi, causing waterlogging in several areas

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC sets aside ACB order directing FIR against former Sebi officialspremium

personality rights

Courts step in to check AI-driven breaches of personality rightspremium

IVF

Centre's IVF supply curbs to tighten oversight, formalise fertility sectorpremium

Topics : Uttarakhand literacy Literacy in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayQ1 Aviation PreviewUS Military Bases in West AsiaQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance