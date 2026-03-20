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Uttarakhand cabinet expansion: Five BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers

The cabinet expansion reflects an effort to strike a balance between the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, as well as to ensure representation for plains and the hill areas

Uttarakhand, cabinet

MLAs Khajan Das, Madan Kaushik, Pradeep Batra, Bharat Chaudhary, and Ram Singh Kaira took oath in the new cabinet today | Image: X@pushkardhami

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expanded his cabinet on Friday, with five MLAs taking oath as ministers at the Lok Bhavan here.

With the induction of the new ministers -- Khazan Das, Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Madan Kaushik, Pradeep Batra, and Ram Singh Kaida -- the Uttarakhand cabinet has reached its maximum strength of 12, officials said.

During a ceremony held at the Lok Bhawan here, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers.

Khajan Das represents the Rajpur Road constituency in Dehradun, while Bharat Singh Chaudhary represents Rudraprayag, Madan Kaushik represents Haridwar, Pradeep Batra represents Roorkee, and Ram Singh Kaira represents Bhimtal.

 

Chaudhary, Batra and Kaira have received the opportunity to serve as ministers for the first time, whereas Das and Kaushik have previously been in the cabinet.

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The cabinet expansion reflects an effort to strike a balance between the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, as well as to ensure representation for plains and the hill areas - a move considered significant ahead of the state Assembly elections next year.

Congratulating the new ministers, the chief minister stated that the entire team would work collectively towards the development of the state and public service.

"Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person standing at the farthest corner of the state, providing them with opportunities to progress. We will all work with a spirit of teamwork, dedicated to serving the people of the state," Dhami remarked.

Besides Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly BJP MLAs BJP

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

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