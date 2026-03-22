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Uttarakhand emerges as top tourism destination for faith, adventure

For the first time, winter pilgrimage has been introduced in Uttarakhand, promoting tourism throughout the year

Kedarnath Dham, Kedarnath

Rudraprayag: Devotees gather to offer prayers at Kedarnath Dham with snow-covered mountains in the background, in Rudraprayag. (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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Uttarakhand has witnessed developments in its tourism sector, with efforts to promote a mix of spiritual and adventure tourism alongside infrastructure expansion aimed at strengthening its presence on the global tourism map.

To make pilgrimages smoother and safer, large-scale ropeway projects have been initiated. A 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham will be constructed at a cost of ₹4,081 crore. Similarly, a 12.4 km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib will be developed at a cost of ₹2,730 crore as per a press release by the State government.

Once completed, these projects will significantly reduce travel time and physical difficulty for devotees.

 

For the first time, winter pilgrimage has been introduced in Uttarakhand, promoting tourism throughout the year. To encourage this initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited Mukhwa, the winter abode of Goddess Ganga.

In the Kumaon region, under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, 48 temples are being developed as a religious circuit, giving a new boost to spiritual tourism.

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Rapid development work is underway in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham under master plans. Badrinath is being transformed into a smart spiritual hill town with projects worth ₹255 crore.

Additionally, new religious sites are being developed, including the Yamuna pilgrimage site at Haripur Kalsi and the master plan for Mahasu Temple in Hanol.

Significant steps have also been taken to develop Uttarakhand as a hub for adventure tourism. A total of 83 major Himalayan peaks have been opened for mountaineering, attracting climbers from across the globe.

The state also hosted its first high-altitude ultra-run marathon at Adi Kailash, with over 700 participants from 22 states. This event has given a fresh identity to adventure tourism.

Uttarakhand is emerging as a prime destination for trekking, river rafting, and stargazing. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Wed in Uttarakhand" appeal, the state is also gaining recognition as a wedding destination.

"Over the past four years, Uttarakhand has presented a tourism model that blends 'faith with modernity." With ropeways, religious circuits, redevelopment of pilgrimage sites, and expansion of adventure activities, the state is establishing a strong presence in the tourism sector," the press note stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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