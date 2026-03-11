Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttarakhand prepares firewood supply for businesses amid LPG shortage

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia and the resulting disruption in gas supplies, the Uttarakhand government has begun preparations to provide firewood for commercial use if required.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said the current situation resembles a crisis scenario. "With war-like conditions prevailing in several West Asian countries, a shortage of gas cannot be ruled out," he said.

To address the situation, instructions have been issued to the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation to ensure the availability of wood so that businesses can use it as an alternative fuel in case the gas shortage worsens.

The government on Tuesday rejigged the allocation of LPG production, CNG, and piped cooking gas, which will take precedence over all other sectors using natural gas to ensure an uninterrupted supply for households and transport sectors.

 

As the widening West Asia conflict disrupted 30 per cent of India's gas supply, the oil ministry, in a gazette notification, ordered available gas to be diverted from non-priority sectors to key users.

India meets half of its 191 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas consumption through imports. With the stalling of tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, about 60 mmscmd gas from the West Asia has been disrupted.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

