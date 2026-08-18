Uzbekistan keen to import steel from India to cut logistics costs

Uzbekistan is keen to import steel from India, a strategic move aimed at significantly lowering logistics costs for the landlocked Central Asian nation, an industry official said on Tuesday.

The landlocked country imports around 1 million tonnes of steel, including TMT bars, from China, the official said. The logistics cost from China to Uzbekistan via sea route is as high as USD 100 per tonne, in addition to the actual steel cost.

The country is keen to import steel from India via a shorter, alternative route. It would lower its logistics cost, the industry member said, adding that the Uzbekistan Metallurgy Association has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Steel Association (ISA) in this regard.

"Both associations will work towards manufacturing, technology, environment, sustainable growth, logistics etc and to facilitate interaction for the purpose of advancing mutual understanding among the steel industries of India and Uzbekistan," he added.

The development assumes significance as the government has been encouraging Indian steel players to enter new markets to increase steel exports. India is the world's second-largest steel producer.

According to market research firm BigMint, India's total steel exports stood at 9.1 million tonnes (MT) in 2025-26. The major export regions were the European Union (EU), Vietnam and the Middle East, specifically the UAE.

The Indian Steel Association (ISA) is the steel sector's policy advocacy body. Its members include major steel producers such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and AMNS India.