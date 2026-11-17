The new rural employment scheme VB-GRAMG would have cost states six times more compared to MGNREGA if it had been implemented in the previous fiscal, a report by think tank PRS Legislative Research says, with larger states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh bearing the burden of an additional spending of ₹2,000-3,000 crore.

In its 'State of State Finances Report 2026-27', PRS has given an estimate of what states would have spent if the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG), which was implemented from July 1, 2026, was in place in the 2025-26 fiscal.

"The VB-GRAMG scheme is being implemented from July 1, 2026. Had VB-GRAMG been in place instead of MGNREGA in 2025-26, states would have spent around six times what they actually spent under MGNREGA," the report says.

The estimate is based on the actual spending under various heads, state-wise, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2025-26.

The Centre's share is calculated by totalling the entire unskilled wages expense, 75 per cent of material cost, and admin costs up to 6 per cent of total expenditure, and the rest is assumed to be the state's spending.

Under VB-GRAMG, the Centre and state share the expenditure in a 60:40 ratio (90:10 for northeastern and Himalayan states). The scheme also provides that the Centre's contribution will be capped at a state-wise allocation, and a state must bear any excess expenditure.

The report says under VB-GRAMG, in which guaranteed employment has increased from 100 to 125 days, states will have to pay a larger share of the cost.

"Had VB-GRAMG been in place instead of MGNREGA in 2025-26, states would have spent around ₹33,000 crore, assuming the same number of person-days and wage rates," the report says.

This is around six times what they actually spent under MGNREGA (₹5,261 crore). For large states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, VB-GRAMG would have led to additional state spending of ₹2,000-3,000 crore in 2025-26, it says.

As per the draft VB-GRAMG Rules, a state's share will be based on the devolution parameters of the 16th Finance Commission.

By this formula (and considering the 2026-27 Union Budget allocation), six states would have fallen short of the central fund requirement in 2025-26, and would have to bear the excess expenditure (ranging between ₹80 crore and ₹650 crore), the report says.

In June 2026, the Union government notified the minimum wage rate of ₹300 per day under VB-GRAMG. Subsequently, states raised their wage rates for 2026-27.

The report points out that at the new wage rates, VB-GRAMG would have cost states around seven times their actual 2025-26 spending under MGNREGA.

Under VB-GRAMG, guaranteed employment has increased to 125 days. In 2025-26, the average number of workdays per household under MGNREGA was 43 days against guaranteed employment of 100 days.

Only 4 per cent of households availed the full 100 days of work. Any increase in person-days provided under VB-GRAMG will raise state spending further, the report says.

From the second year, the rules also link central allocation under VB-GRAMG to performance criteria such as timely wage payments. Thus, any performance gaps may reduce central funds, it adds.

As an interim measure until the rules are notified, the central government has decided to allocate state-wise funding for 2026-27 based on the funds released under MGNREGA in 2024-25.