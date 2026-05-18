VD Satheesan: Lawyer, debater and face of Congress' comeback, now Kerala CM

Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan, who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday, is a lawyer-turned-politician from Kochi who rose through the ranks of the Congress party with a reputation for sharp speeches and organisational discipline.

Known for his calm public style and aggressive attacks on the Left government inside the Assembly, V D Satheesan--called VD or VDS by his supporters--became the face of the Congress revival in Kerala after he was made Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly five years ago.

As Leader of the Opposition, Satheesan put the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government on defensive mode on various issues, including alleged nepotism and financial irregularities, pushed the Congress towards younger leadership and a more energetic campaign.

He led the Congress-led UDF to power in the April 9 polls, marking the alliance's return to power in Kerala after a decade.

Supporters see him as practical and accessible, while critics say his biggest challenge will be balancing development and welfare promises made during the election campaign.

The 61-year-old politician represents the Paravur Assembly seat near Kochi in the State Assembly.

The party high command chose him after considering his performance as leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly, where he focused heavily on corruption allegations, law-and-order issues and the state's financial troubles, often taking the fight directly to Left Chief Minister Vijayan.

Although he was never a minister before, colleagues describe him as disciplined and media-savvy, while critics within the Congress say his centralised style has sometimes upset senior leaders in the faction-ridden party.

Satheesan is also credited with bringing younger faces into the Congress organisation and trying to project a cleaner and more modern image for the opposition alliance.

During the campaign for the Assembly polls, he emerged as a crowd-puller in the Congress after legendary leaders K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy. His popularity became evident when thousands of supporters took to the streets, even as party leadership reports at one point considered senior leader K C Venugopal's name for the top post.

Just before the Kerala Assembly election, Satheesan made a bold promise, saying he would go into "rashtreeya vanavas" -- a form of political exile -- if the Congress-led UDF failed to win a clear majority.

He had confidently predicted that the UDF would cross the 100-seat mark, a forecast that ultimately came true with the alliance's strong performance in the polls.

It was a bold statement of confidence during a campaign where he projected quiet certainty about the alliance's chances.

For many Congress workers in Kerala, the roots of this victory trace back to the difficult months after the 2021 defeat in the Assembly polls, when Rahul Gandhi backed Satheesan as Leader of the Opposition.

What seemed like a risky, even uncertain choice at the time is now widely seen within the party as a turning point.

Satheesan's steady, ground-level approach and consistent focus on local issues helped rebuild both organisation and voter confidence.

In the process, he even faced strong opposition from prominent Hindu caste leaders--Vellappally Natesan, leader of the numerically strong Ezhava community, and G Sukumaran Nair, leader of his own community organisation, the NSS.

Emerging from student politics to become one of Kerala's most vocal opposition leaders, Satheesan has built an image as a sharp, practical politician who combines legal knowledge with a strong sense of political strategy.

Over the years, he has played an important role in helping revive the Congress-led UDF's position in the state.

Born in Nettoor in Ernakulam district, Satheesan's political journey began on college campuses.

He was active in student politics at S H College, Thevara, and later at Mahatma Gandhi University, where he held key student leadership roles. His work in the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) further strengthened his position within the Congress party.

A practising lawyer at the Kerala High Court, Satheesan first entered electoral politics in the mid-1990s from the Paravur constituency.

He lost his first election, but quickly recovered from the setback and went on to win the seat in the next attempt. Since then, he has retained Paravur through multiple elections, building a strong local base over the years.

A long-time supporter of Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Satheesan has now completed several consecutive terms as MLA, with victories in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021. In the 2021 Assembly election, he won with a margin of 21,301 votes, showing his continued influence in the constituency.

Within the Congress organisation, he has served in key roles, including AICC secretary and KPCC vice-president.

He came into the spotlight through debates and interventions in the Assembly, including a notable political exchange with former Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac over inter-state lotteries, which added to his reputation as a leader focused on policy arguments.

Under his leadership, the UDF improved its performance in several elections, including bypoll wins and a strong showing in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. The alliance also performed better in local body elections, which supporters link to his focus on teamwork within the coalition.