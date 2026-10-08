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Home / India News / Veteran actor Nana Patekar passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, was found unconscious at his Goa residence and was declared dead at 5:20 am after doctors attempted to revive him with continuous CPR for around 45 minutes

Nana Patekar, Nana, Patekar

Actor Nana Patekar during the release of Marathi-language music album 'Nana Chhand' (File Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 8:14 AM IST

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Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8, ANI reported. He was found unconscious at his residence and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes.
 
Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, said Patekar could not be revived despite continuous CPR. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.
 
A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, according to reports.
Known for his roles in films such as 'Natsamrat', 'Krantiveer', 'Parinda', 'Ab Tak Chhappan' and 'Prahaar', Nana Patekar is regarded as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. He has received three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and two Maharashtra State Film Awards for his acting performances. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts. 
 
 

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Topics : Nana Patekar Indian Cinema Bollywood

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 7:45 AM IST