Veteran actor Nana Patekar passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8, ANI reported. He was found unconscious at his residence and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, said Patekar could not be revived despite continuous CPR. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, according to reports.