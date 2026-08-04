Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / India News / Veteran Congress leader, former Bengal governor DY Patil passes away at 92

Veteran Congress leader, former Bengal governor DY Patil passes away at 92

The veteran leader, who founded several educational institutions in the state, is survived by his sons, former minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil

DY Patil

A Padma Shri awardee, Patil had served as the governor of Tripura, Bihar and held additional charge of West Bengal | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former West Bengal governor and senior Congress leader D Y Patil passed away due to prolonged illness at his residence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 92.

The veteran leader, who founded several educational institutions in the state, is survived by his sons, former minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil.

Hailing from Kolhapur, Patil served as an MLA from 1967-78 before turning his focus to the education sector, founding the D Y Patil University, which offers courses in medicine, engineering and several other disciplines.

A Padma Shri awardee, Patil had served as the governor of Tripura, Bihar and held additional charge of West Bengal.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Traffic advisory: Diversions in South, Central Delhi today for Chehlum

meta

Govt to raise CSAM lapses, account action issues with Meta team on Aug 5-6

Security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments on land adjoining the mosque in the Turkman Gate area of New Delhi | PTI

DDA cancelled 212 demolition drives in five years over legal, civic hurdles

SC, Supreme Court

6 Neet-UG candidates move SC over alleged discrepancies in OMR sheets

Udhayanidhi Stalin

TN LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested for comment allegedly insulting Trisha

Topics : Congress indian politics Politics News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:08 PM IST