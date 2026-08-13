Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave: Space firms line up ₹650 cr investments

Tamil Nadu will host two of India's best-known private space launch companies, Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace, both setting up integration and testing facilities in Thoothukudi, under memorandums of understanding signed at the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026.

Agnikul Cosmos will invest ₹400 crore and create 1,500 jobs, setting up assembly and integration operations for its reusable, liquid-propelled launch vehicles. Skyroot Aerospace will invest ₹250 crore and create 500 jobs, setting up storage, assembly, integration and testing facilities.

Both companies, founded within the last decade by former Isro engineers, are widely regarded as front-runners of India's private space sector and have already conducted successful sub-orbital test launches. Their decision to anchor operations in Thoothukudi builds on the district's growing maritime and industrial ecosystem.

Semiconductor ecosystem sees new investments

Tamil Nadu’s latest investment pipeline includes a strong set of projects across the semiconductor and advanced electronics ecosystem, covering semiconductor equipment, bonding materials, reliability testing, chip design and semiconductor manufacturing support.

Among the notable new projects, Kinesis Semiconductor Wire Solutions is investing ₹193 crore in Chennai to establish what the project note describes as 'India’s first localised semiconductor bonding-wire manufacturing facility'.

Bigpro Solutions is investing ₹443 crore in Krishnagiri for an independent MIL-STD-883-compliant reliability and failure-testing laboratory, while Richport Technology is investing ₹130 crore in precision cleaning and surface-treatment capabilities for semiconductor equipment makers.

The pipeline also includes Avalon Technologies' ₹1,000-crore project for semiconductor equipment and advanced electronics manufacturing, and PTW Semiconductor's ₹250-crore project for semiconductor equipment build, assembly and new product development. These investments further strengthen Tamil Nadu’s emerging semiconductor manufacturing and supply-chain ecosystem.