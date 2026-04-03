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Home / India News / Vice President, PM recall Jesus Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday

Vice President, PM recall Jesus Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday

Prime Minister Modi prayed that the day further deepens the values of harmony, compassion and forgiveness

holy walk, good friday

The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, and said it is a day to reflect on his timeless message of love, compassion and forgiveness.

Prime Minister Modi prayed that the day further deepens the values of harmony, compassion and forgiveness.

In a post on X, the prime minister said Good Friday reminds us of Jesus Christ's sacrifice.

"May this day further deepen the values of harmony, compassion and forgiveness. May brotherhood and hope guide us all," he said.

Radhakrishnan said Good Friday is an occasion to reflect on Christ's timeless message of love, compassion and forgiveness.

 

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"His life and teachings inspire us to walk the path of humility, selflessness and righteousness.

"May this day strengthen our resolve to uphold truth, extend kindness and foster harmony in society," he posted on X.

The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Good Friday Vice President Jesus Christ Jesus

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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