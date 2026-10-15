Vijay Mallya's flamboyant lifestyle delaying loan settlement: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday observed that former Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya’s “flamboyant lifestyle” appeared to be hindering the closure of loan recovery proceedings pending against the now-defunct airline, Bar and Bench reported.

A Division Bench made the observation while granting relief to Diageo Holdings Netherlands BV in a dispute over shares held by Mallya in United Breweries Limited (UBL), which had been pledged in connection with a loan.

The Bench noted that even decades of work could be undone when the focus shifted from operational excellence and financial prudence to “personal vanity, outsized egos and hedonistic excess”. The court said that when disciplined grit was replaced by a cult of personality and hubris, the result could be bankruptcy and ruin.

Recounting Mallya’s rise in the liquor business and the expansion of his empire, the Bench noted that he came to be known as the “King of Good Times”, with his flamboyant lifestyle becoming inseparable from the brand he built. His “debt-fuelled gamble” on Kingfisher Airlines, however, collapsed, eventually leading to his status as a fugitive economic offender, it added.

“More than anything else, we are also of the view that it is Dr Vijay Mallya’s flamboyant lifestyle, excessive personal indulgence and his personal vanity are coming in the way of giving quietus to the claims of the Consortium of Banks against the loan of ₹6,203 crore advanced to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd,” the court observed.

The court held that Diageo’s claim ranked higher than the banks’ entitlement to these shares. It also noted that the banks had already recovered assets worth ₹14,131.6 crore against the ₹6,203 crore loan extended to Kingfisher Airlines. The court held that the banks were not justified in staking a claim over the UBL shares as well. The Bench added that it was now up to the consortium of banks and the government to close the loan recovery proceedings.

How did Vijay Mallya respond?

Responding to the court’s remarks, Mallya said in a post on X that he was being punished for living a “Kingsize” life with his own money.

Order passed by a Division Bench of the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court. I sincerely request you to read carefully. Am I still a Chor or Cheat ? I lived life Kingsize with my own money and that was my biggest crime for which I am being punished . There is a God above for all of us. Someday Justice will prevail. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) October 14, 2026 “Am I still a Chor or Cheat?” he said. “I lived life Kingsize with my own money and that was my biggest crime for which I am being punished."

What is the case about?

The case before the court concerned UBL shares held by Mallya individually, as well as shares jointly held by him and his son, Sidhartha Mallya, in United Breweries.

Diageo’s claim arose from a $135 million loan that Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) extended to Watson Ltd, an overseas company of Mallya, in July 2013. The loan was secured by a pledge of UBL shares, and Diageo guaranteed it. After Watson defaulted, Diageo paid the bank $140.97 million in January 2016 and claimed to have stepped into SCB’s shoes.

A consortium of banks, however, had obtained certain interim orders in recovery proceedings against Kingfisher Airlines, freezing the shares. The banks argued that the UBL shares could be used to recover the ₹6,203 crore owed to them by Kingfisher Airlines and that Diageo’s pledge over the shares was ineffective.

Mallya and UBL had guaranteed repayment of the loan under a Master Debt Recast Agreement dated December 21, 2010.

Diageo approached the high court for relief after the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT) ruled against it. The high court held that the pledge created in favour of SCB in 2013 had priority over the bank consortium’s claim under the 2010 agreement.

The court also noted that Sidhartha Mallya was not a party to the Master Debt Recast Agreement with the banks. It further held that Mallya’s personal guarantee did not, by itself, create a proprietary charge over the jointly held shares.

Mallya left India in 2016 and lives in the UK. He was declared a fugitive economic offender in 2019, and India has long sought his extradition over alleged loan defaults and money laundering.