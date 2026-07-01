Vijaya Mehta: An icon who gave theatre and cinema her own vocabulary

As a theatre practitioner, Mehta imbibed diverse influences, both indigenous and global, but never abandoned her creative moorings as she went about directing plays, acting in theatre and cinema, and crafting films in ways that were entirely her own.

Both as director and actor, Mehta vivified characters and settings with authoritative sleights that instantly set her well apart from the ordinary. Endowed with an acute eye for the behaviour of humans with each other and with the environment they were placed in, she brought a keen sense to bear upon the stories she told and the creative credo she adopted.

She strode across the Marathi theatre scene for well over half a century, but her impact transcended the confines of place and time.

Born Vijaya Jaywant in Baroda in 1934 – she was 1940s’ Hindi film actor Nalini Jaywant’s niece – Mehta was accustomed to achievements, awards and accolades all through her life. But there was much more to her than her own formidable professional successes.

She helped many actors – Nana Patekar, Ashok Saraf, Neena Kulkarni, Vikram Gokhale and Reema Lago, among others – evolve into the forces they eventually became.

Mehta first caught the eye as Desdemona in a 1950s’ college production of William Shakespeare’s Othello. Theatre captured her imagination. She plunged headlong into it.

Along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande, she founded the Mumbai theatre group Rangayan in the early 1960s. She directed the group’s first production, an adaptation of SG Sathye’s play Sasa Aani Kasav (The Hare and the Tortoise).

A little later, she travelled to the UK on a British Council scholarship, learnt production theories and acting techniques, and returned to India firm in the belief that one could be global without severing one’s ties from one’s roots. That realisation became the cornerstone of Vijaya Mehta’s theatre.

Mehta picked up tips from drama guru Ebrahim Alkazi (who was to head the National School of Drama) and learnt the mechanics of performance from Parsi theatre doyen Adi Marzban. But true to her innate spirit of independence, she carved her own niche, and shaped her own ideals, in a world in which experiments were seen as risky.

Her theatre was rooted in radical practices that did not stop her from crafting instantly accessible plays. She struck a fine balance between intellectual depth and dynamic modes of theatrical expression that combined the eloquence of words with the power of silences.

While her adaptation of Chintamani Khanolkar’s Ek Shunya Bajirao and Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle are part of folklore, her body of work as a theatre director was enviably rich and remarkable diverse.

Some of her most memorable stage productions were Wada Chirebandi (based on the Mahesh Elkunchwar play that was to later yield her 1987 telefilm Haveli Bulund Thi), Vijay Tendulkar’s Mee Jinklo, Mee Harlo, and Jaywant Dalvi’s Barrister and Purush.

When it was first staged, Purush featured Nana Patekar in the pivotal role. After more than 1,500 shows of the Marathi play, Mehta directed a Hindi version with the same actor in the lead.

Mehta’s work on the stage earned her a large fan following both among the cognoscenti and lay theatre goers, who addressed her merely as “Bai”, an honorific that combined warm familiarity with awe and esteem.

It was only in her 40s that Mehta made her first big-screen feature, Rao Saheb (1985), a film that fetched her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film was adapted from the Jaywant Dalvi novel on the basis of which the Marathi litterateur wrote the play Barrister.

She followed it up with the equally acclaimed Pestonjee, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi. Mehta also had a quartet of marvellous telefilms to her credit: Smriti Chitre, Shakuntalam, Haveli Bulund Hai and Hamidabai Ki Kothi, all made in the 1980s.

Mehta played memorable roles in Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug (1981), in which she was a present-day version of Mahabharat’s Gandhari, and Govind Nihalani’s Party, an adaptation of an Elkunchwar play that had her in the role of a high-society matriarch.

Whether directing or acting, working in theatre or appearing on the screen, Vijaya Mehta, unobtrusively and emphatically, made an abiding imprint. Indian theatre has lost one of its brightest luminaries.