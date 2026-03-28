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Home / India News / Vijaypat Singhania, former Raymond chairman and aviator, dies at 87

Vijaypat Singhania, former Raymond chairman and aviator, dies at 87

Singhania passed away "peacefully" in Mumbai, and the last rites will be performed on Sunday, a Raymond Group spokesperson said

Vijaypat Singhania

Vijaypat Singhania (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania died here on Saturday evening, his family said.

He was 87.

His son Gautam Singhania, the group's current chairman and managing director, announced the death on the microblogging platform 'X'.

Singhania passed away "peacefully" in Mumbai, and the last rites will be performed on Sunday, a Raymond Group spokesperson said.

Vijaypat Singhania, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was also a keen aviator and held a world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon.

He led Raymond as chairman for two decades till 2000. After handing over the reins of the company to Gautam, Vijaypat also transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in the company to his son.

 

Vijaypat Singhania and his son were embroiled in legal disputes some years ago, but later they settled the issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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