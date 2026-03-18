W Asia tensions cast uncertainty over 'vote flights' for Keralites in Gulf

As the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls approach, anxiety is growing among Gulf-based Keralite voters who are unsure if they will be able to return home to cast their votes this time.

The concern is driven mainly by the ongoing tensions in West Asia involving Iran and Israel US allies, which have severely disrupted air travel.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled or delayed, and several countries have partially or fully closed their airspace, affecting major Gulf aviation hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

With limited flight services, frequent cancellations and rising ticket prices, expatriate voters fear that the usual "vote flight" arrangements may not be feasible this time.

For years, organisations like the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), the overseas wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have played a key role in helping expatriates participate in elections.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, hundreds of Keralites working in Gulf countries managed to return home, many of them on specially arranged "vote flights." From Saudi Arabia and other regions, nearly half a dozen such flights were organised, bringing in voters who often stayed back only for a day or two before flying back to work.

This time, however, the situation looks more complicated.

IUML leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal expressed concern over whether these special arrangements will be possible.

While efforts are still on, he pointed out that the evolving crisis in West Asia is creating uncertainty.

"There is hope that things will stabilise in the coming days, but for now, the situation remains unclear," Thangal told PTI.

In the UAE, where a large number of Kerala voters are based, the issue is not just about flight availability but also cost.

KMCC UAE national committee general secretary Anwar Naha said that though flights are operating, ticket prices have gone up sharply.

Plans are being made to arrange chartered flights in early April, but even then, only a small number of people are likely to benefit.

"Most people come only for a very short visit, sometimes just for two days, mainly because they cannot get leave," he said.

With lakhs of eligible voters in the UAE alone, only a fraction can actually make the trip.

"While some manage by booking tickets on their own, many are left out due to high costs and work commitments," Naha told PTI.

A similar situation exists in Saudi Arabia.

KMCC Saudi national committee general secretary Ashraf Vengad highlighted that travel routes through major airports like Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam are under pressure due to the regional tensions.

Though travel agents are being approached to arrange chartered services, the high fares and uncertainty mean that only a limited number of voters may be able to travel.

Behind these logistical challenges lies a larger issue that has been raised for years -- the lack of a proper system for expatriate voting.

Naha said a majority of overseas Indians, despite being eligible voters, are unable to participate in elections simply because they cannot travel home.

Many point out that several countries allow their citizens abroad to vote from where they are, and feel India should consider a similar system.

For now, Keralites in Gulf, who wish to vote are left hoping that flights will become more accessible and affordable in the coming weeks.