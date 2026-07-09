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Water levels improve in reservoirs as southwest monsoon picks up

Reservoir water levels across India rose sharply in the week to July 9 as strong monsoon rains boosted storage, with western India recording levels well above the 10-year average

Water dam, water reserves, reservoir

Water levels in the 53 reservoirs across western India were almost 48 per cent higher than their 10-year average levels. | Image: Canva

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

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All-India water levels in the 166 reservoirs monitored by the government staged a smart recovery during the week ended July 9, as the southwest monsoon continued to pound several parts of western and southern India.
 
Water levels in the 53 reservoirs across western India were almost 48 per cent higher than their 10-year average levels. Overall, water levels in the 166 reservoirs as of July 9, 2026, were lower than last year's level but higher than the 10-year average.
 
Till July 3, 2026, water levels in the reservoirs were at 26 per cent of live capacity at full reservoir level (FRL), which rose to 32.38 per cent during the week ended July 9, 2026.
 
 

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Topics : southwest monsoon water reservoirs Water Storage

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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