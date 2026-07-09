Wayanad landslide: Death toll climbs to 4 as another body recovered

One more body was recovered from the Wayanad landslide site bringing the total number of persons killed in the disaster to four, Kerala Minister A P Anilkumar said.

The minister told reporters here that the body was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning.

"Searches will be carried out in zone 1 and 2 of the area. Will be focusing search operations near the river also," he said.

A landslide had occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project for connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Now four persons remain missing.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday had said that search operations will be given priority.

He had also said that of the 10 persons injured in the incident, three were discharged, four were still hospitalised but stable and three others were in the ICU of whom two were critical.