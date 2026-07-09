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Home / India News / Wayanad landslide: Death toll climbs to 4 as another body recovered

Wayanad landslide: Death toll climbs to 4 as another body recovered

Rescue teams recovered another body from the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project site, while search operations continue for four people still missing

Officials carry out a search and rescue operation at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district

Officials carry out a search and rescue operation at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district | PTI Images

Press Trust of India Wayanad(Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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One more body was recovered from the Wayanad landslide site bringing the total number of persons killed in the disaster to four, Kerala Minister A P Anilkumar said.

The minister told reporters here that the body was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning.

"Searches will be carried out in zone 1 and 2 of the area. Will be focusing search operations near the river also," he said.

A landslide had occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project for connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Now four persons remain missing.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday had said that search operations will be given priority.

 

He had also said that of the 10 persons injured in the incident, three were discharged, four were still hospitalised but stable and three others were in the ICU of whom two were critical.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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