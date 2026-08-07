Two years after deadly landslide, Wayanad to get X-band weather radar

Two years after the landslide that killed 298 people in Kerala's Wayanad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will commission an X-band Doppler Weather Radar by December, giving the landslide-prone district its first high-resolution system for monitoring extreme rainfall and issuing faster warnings.

The radar will be installed on land provided by Pazhassi Raja College in Pulpally, with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority coordinating and supporting the project. The IMD said civil and installation work is in the final stages.

Given Wayanad's exposure to heavy rain, landslides and flash floods during the southwest monsoon, faster detection of developing weather systems is expected to give authorities additional lead time to evacuate residents, deploy emergency teams and warn vulnerable communities.

The limitations of Kerala's existing radar network were exposed again last month. When a mudslide struck the Kozhikode–Wayanad twin-tunnel project site near Kalladi in July 2026, it emerged that the IMD's existing Doppler radar at Kochi had been non-operational for several days beforehand because of unplanned maintenance.

ALSO READ: Rain cools Delhi after humid spell; IMD issues heavy rain alert for today The installation comes after the July 2024 landslide in Wayanad, one of the deadliest natural disasters in Kerala's history, underscored the need for denser weather observation infrastructure in the Western Ghats. The disaster prompted calls from scientists and disaster management authorities for better local forecasting systems capable of detecting rapidly evolving weather conditions over hilly terrain.

Gaps in conventional radars

Previous IMD studies have shown that the Earth's curvature and the rugged terrain of the Western Ghats can limit the ability of distant weather radars to accurately observe low-level rainfall over Wayanad.

Compared with the longer-range S-band and C-band radars used for broader regional coverage, the X-band system offers high-resolution monitoring of localised weather events such as intense rainfall, thunderstorms and cloudburst-like conditions. Officials say it will enable more accurate, real-time rainfall estimates and faster dissemination of warnings, improving preparedness.

According to the IMD, the radar will enhance weather monitoring over Wayanad and adjoining regions, supporting timely alerts for heavy rainfall and other hazardous weather events. The system is expected to complement Kerala's disaster management framework by providing higher-frequency observations than those available from existing radar networks.

The Wayanad radar is part of the Centre's broader expansion of India's Doppler Weather Radar network. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has been rolling out additional C-band and X-band radars across the country to improve weather forecasting accuracy and strengthen early warning capabilities for climate-related disasters.