Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC, says voters denied rights in Diamond Harbour

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged the people of Diamond Harbour have not been able to exercise their voting rights for a decade ever since the local TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared on the state's political scene.

Assuring people that the scenario has now changed, he said the May 21 repolling in the Falta Assembly seat, which falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, will re-establish voter rights.

Addressing a BJP workers' rally in Falta, Adhikari announced a special development package for the Assembly constituency area, over and above the pre-poll promises made by the BJP in its manifesto.

In his first political meeting since he became chief minister, Adhikari said, "The Falta repolls will re-establish voter rights where people have not been able to vote for 10 years ever since the nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) arrived on its political scene.

"That scenario has now changed. I urge the voters of Falta to elect the BJP candidate by a margin of over one lakh votes," he said, while appealing for a violence-free poll.

The chief minister said he has received the files on the properties owned by Leaps and Bounds, a private company linked to Banerjee, and would soon launch a probe into them.

"I had sought the files from Kolkata Municipal Corporation and have received details of the 24 properties, including a palatial office in Amtala in South 24 Parganas district, owned by Leaps and Bounds. I now have a list of the nephew's properties and will soon launch a probe into them," Adhikari declared.

Stating that he has not forgotten the torture which the "TMC unleashed on BJP workers", Adhikari said he has directed police to lodge FIRs for previous political crimes, and register complaints for misuse of funds from central schemes.

Referring to the TMC's Falta candidate Jahangir Khan, the chief minister described him as "a designated most notorious criminal", and said he would personally handle his case.

"The so-called Pushpa is my responsibility now," he said.

The Election Commission countermanded the election in Falta, which was held on April 29, following massive irregularities, including allegations of EVM tampering and voter intimidation.