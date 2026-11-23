The Supreme Court on Monday said it was considering allowing only BS-VI vehicles in the national capital, as it expressed concern over the recurring air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR during a hearing on air pollution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution.

"We are clear; we want only BS6 vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR," Justice Bagchi remarked during the hearing.

BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) vehicles are motor vehicles manufactured, sold and registered in India that comply with strict emission standards introduced on April 1, 2020. They align closely with Euro 6 norms and significantly cut harmful exhaust pollutants compared to older BS4 vehicles.

The top court also stressed the need for a long-term plan to prevent polluting commercial vehicles from entering Delhi while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities.

"Why not (and) how to ensure that commercial vehicles don't enter Delhi at all? But it does not mean that Delhi people don't require (those). They have a lot of necessities. They require vegetables, fruits, other day-to-day items. So, everything will have to be available. So what can be the alternative? "Can there be something that at the border, some warehouse so that you have some other battery-operated vehicles or non-polluting vehicles to bring them inside the city? This kind of arrangement may not be possible this year, may not be possible next year. But why not have this during five years? To ensure that no single commercial vehicle enters Delhi," the CJI remarked.

During the brief hearing, the apex court also sought accountability from NCR states over the issue of air pollution and questioned why they were not actively participating in this process.

It directed Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states concerned to file status reports detailing steps taken to reduce particulate pollution across the NCR.

Expressing serious concern over the recurring air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, the top court had earlier termed vehicular emissions a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality and asked authorities why the air quality index continues to remain alarming despite several regulatory measures.

The bench had highlighted the large number of vehicles plying on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.