Monsoon continues to wreak havoc across India, Delhi witnesses heavy rain

The monsoon continued to batter several parts of India on Wednesday, as the national capital woke up to heavy rain with a yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its wettest day of the year so far as incessant rain waterlogged roads, uprooted trees, and triggered traffic snarls across the city.

The weather agency has said that Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday, with intermittent spells of rain, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph.

On the western side of the country, in Maharashtra's Palghar, three people died in the last 24 hours amid heavy rain and flood-like situations, taking the death toll from rains in the district since July 1 to 10.

Meanwhile, rains in Mumbai eased on Tuesday after two days of relentless downpour, offering residents respite as local train services and road transport returned to normal. However, the Vihar lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing last night due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In Keralam's Wayanad, three people died, and over nine were missing, after heavy rains triggered a landslide. Search and rescue operations continue with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, the Fire and Rescue Department, police, the State Disaster Response Force, and local volunteers.

Most parts of Uttarakhand received moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, as 32 roads were shut down due to falling debris from the hills. The weather agency has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most areas of the state for today, and has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.

A cloudburst triggered by heavy rainfall struck Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday, washing away one or two culverts and bridges built over a local drain in the ensuing flash flood, reported PTI.

On the other hand, four people have died in Arunachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts. More than 94,000 people in 26 districts of the state have been affected so far during the ongoing monsoon season.