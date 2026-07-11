Weather today: Delhi to get rain; heavy showers to continue across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi on Saturday, bringing respite from the prevailing humid conditions.

The national capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are likely to remain westerly at 15-20 kmph during the morning, easing to 10-15 kmph in the afternoon before strengthening again to 15-20 kmph by evening.

Across the country, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, while winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, West Bengal and Sikkim. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Over the seas, squally weather is likely to persist over parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Winds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are also likely along and off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, the Lakshadweep area, and along the Gangetic West Bengal and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

The IMD has advised residents in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to remain alert for localised waterlogging, reduced visibility and temporary disruption to transport.