Weather today: Delhi to hit 37°C even as storms, rain sweep across India

Heat continues to build across India in early April, even as large parts of the country remain under the influence of thunderstorms and scattered rainfall. In Delhi, residents woke up to pleasant conditions on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 37 degrees Celsius on April 2, while the minimum has edged up by 1 or 2 degrees to settle between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. Across the country, the weather is currently in a transition phase, marked by a blend of rising temperatures and widespread thunderstorm activity.

Rainfall remains active over several regions, particularly central, eastern and northeastern India. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected to impact many areas through the first week of April. The northeastern states- especially Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya- are likely to receive comparatively heavier rainfall. Meanwhile, parts of central India and Maharashtra could witness thunderstorms with isolated hailstorm events.

In northwest India, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely between April 2 and April 5. These systems may also bring strong winds, occasionally gusting up to 60–70 kmph, along with isolated hail in some areas.

Southern regions, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are also expected to see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the coming days. Both coastal and interior areas could experience short but intense spells, particularly during the afternoon or evening.

Even as these weather systems persist, heat is steadily intensifying across several parts of the country. Central and eastern India are likely to record a rise in maximum temperatures by 2–6 degrees Celsius until around April 4. Parts of Vidarbha and Maharashtra have already crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark, signalling the early build-up of pre-summer heat.

Hot and humid conditions are also expected to continue over eastern states such as Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha until April 4, increasing discomfort levels.

A marginal dip in temperatures is likely thereafter, with a fall of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius expected across parts of northwest, central and eastern India between April 4 and April 7, as thunderstorm activity peaks.