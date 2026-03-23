Weather today: Morning rain cools Delhi; alert in Himachal after landslide

Delhi residents woke up to very pleasant weather on Monday as early morning showers helped cool the national capital, continuing the much needed relief from the early summer heat.

For today, the capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies, with the possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius. No major weather warning has been issued for the national capital. The air quality also improved after the short spell of rainfall. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 8 am was 142, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Landslide prompts evacuations in Himachal

A rain-triggered landslide in Himachal Pradesh prompted evacuations and led authorities to issue a weather alert in vulnerable districts.

The landslide forced the evacuation of nine houses in Mandi district, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for parts of the state.

The alert covers districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely. Authorities have cautioned residents against going into vulnerable areas as wet conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

Thunderstorm to continue across many parts

According to the IMD, thunderstorm activity is set to affect several parts of the country:

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand.

Similar activity with wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph is expected over Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and other northeastern states.

Rainfall outlook

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over parts of Northeast India, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on select days.

States including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal may witness intermittent rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the coming days. Parts of Central and West India are also expected to see isolated light to moderate rainfall with lightning.

Hot and humid conditions in coastal regions

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail at isolated places over Kerala, as well as Konkan and Goa, even as thunderstorm activity continues elsewhere.

Temperature to rise gradually

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across several regions:

Northwest India may see a rise of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next four days, with sharper increases over parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Central and East India are also expected to record a rise of up to 5 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

The lowest minimum temperature over the plains was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, while the highest maximum temperature stood at 38.5 degrees Celsius in Kurnool.