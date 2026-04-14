Weather today: Rain likely in northeast, south India; heatwave in Kutch

India is witnessing a rapid rise in temperature as the country heats up due to summer conditions. The country is set to see a mix of rainfall, thunderstorms and heatwave conditions on April 14, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting varied weather patterns across different regions.

In Delhi, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies for today, as the weather remained pleasant in the morning on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are expected to prevail throughout the day.

Heavy rainfall in northeast, south India

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim. The northeast will also experience turbulent weather, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph at some places in Assam and Meghalaya.

Other parts of the northeastern region, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated locations. Similar conditions are forecast over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, indicating continued instability in the eastern and northeastern belt.

In the southern peninsula, parts of Karnataka and Kerala are likely to witness thunderstorm activity. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected over parts of interior Karnataka, while coastal Karnataka and Kerala may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

IMD sounds alert for heatwave

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated regions of Saurashtra and Kutch, highlighting the sharp contrast in weather across the country. The IMD has also warned of hot and humid weather conditions in several regions, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

These conditions may lead to discomfort, especially in coastal and low-lying areas where humidity levels are expected to remain high. Residents in affected regions are advised to take precautions against heat exposure and stay hydrated.

The IMD has not issued any fishermen warning for the day, indicating relatively stable conditions over the adjoining seas.

Earlier, on Monday, the IMD said that the 2026 southwest monsoon is likely to be below normal at 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). If this happens, it will be the first below-normal monsoon since 2023.

This is mainly due to possible El Niño conditions during the June–September season, which usually reduce rainfall in India. Most parts of the country are expected to receive less rain, except some areas in the Northeast, Northwest, and southern peninsular regions.

The normal (LPA) rainfall for the season is 87 cm, so this year’s total may be around 80 cm.