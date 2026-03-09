Monday, March 09, 2026 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weather update: Rain likely in northeast; heat wave in other parts of India

Weather update: Rain likely in northeast; heat wave in other parts of India

Above-normal temperatures and heat wave conditions persist in parts of west and central India while thunderstorms may bring rain to eastern regions

Several coastal regions are also expected to experience hot and humid weather during this period (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

Different parts of the country are set to see contrasting weather conditions this week, with thunderstorms and rain forecast over eastern and northeastern states even while several areas in western and central India continue to reel under heat wave conditions.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of east India are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds between March 9 and 11. Wind speeds may reach 30–50 kmph in some areas.
 
Similar weather activity is expected to extend to several parts of northeast India from March 10 to 14. Residents in these regions may witness brief spells of rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds during this period.
 
 
Rain and snow likely in the hills
 
Weather conditions are also expected to turn unsettled in the western Himalayan region over the next few days.

The IMD said Jammu and Kashmir may initially witness light rainfall or snowfall. The precipitation activity could become more widespread between March 10 and 12, when scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected. The activity is likely to reduce gradually by March 13 and 14.
 
Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also see scattered rain or snowfall between March 10 and 14.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph are likely over Jammu and Kashmir on March 9 and 10. Similar conditions may affect parts of Himachal Pradesh on March 11 and 12.
 
Heat wave continues in several regions
 
Even as rain and thunderstorms affect some regions, intense heat is expected to persist in parts of the country.
 
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on March 8 and 9. Vidarbha is also expected to remain under heat wave conditions from March 8 to 12.
 
West Rajasthan, as well as Saurashtra and Kutch may experience heat wave conditions between March 8 and 10. North Gujarat is likely to see similar conditions on March 9 and 10, while Marathwada may witness heat wave conditions on March 10 and 11.
 
Hot and humid conditions along the coast
 
Several coastal regions are also expected to experience hot and humid weather during this period.
 
The Konkan region may witness such conditions on March 8 and 9, while coastal Gujarat along with Saurashtra and Kutch could remain hot and humid from March 8 to 11.
 
Similar weather is expected over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rayalaseema and north Tamil Nadu.
 
Delhi likely to remain cloudy
 
In Delhi, the sky is expected to remain cloudy. The maximum temperature may climb to around 36–38 degrees Celsius, crossing the 35 degrees Celsius mark, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD said maximum temperatures across many parts of northwest India are likely to stay above normal over the next few days before easing later in the week.
 

weather forecast IMD weather forecast Heat wave Thunderstorms Rainfall

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

